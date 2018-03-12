Marion County deputy involved in downtown wreck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash late Monday morning in downtown Indianapolis.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. at New York Street and East Street.

The condition of the deputy is unknown at this time. He was seen in a neck brace but was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

Photos from the scene show heavy damage to the front end of the police cruiser and an Alsco Linen and Uniform Rental Services vehicle with damage on the sidewalk.

This story is developing and will be updated.