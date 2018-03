× Marion police search for robbers who ransacked woman’s home, stole jewelry

MARION, Ind. – The Marion Police Department is investigating a robbery at the home of an 85-year-old widow on West 9th Street.

Police say robbers entered the woman’s home some time between March 8 and March 9. They ransacked the residences and stole jewelry.

If you know any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S that’s 765-662-8477.