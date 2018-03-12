LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Hospitality modular design and construction is a popular trend in Europe. The rooms are built in a different location, packed up, transported, and "stacked" on top of each other. Now, Marriott International is building the first modular hotel in the Los Angeles area. Rich Demuro visited the site to see how it works.
New hotel built with room blocks
