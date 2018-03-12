× Police: Parents parked in middle of road, overdosed on heroin with 3 children in SUV

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Two parents were arrested in Carroll County on Friday night after police say they overdosed on heroin in their SUV with their three young children.

Emergency dispatch crews received a report from a passing motorist who saw a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer SUV sitting in the middle of State Road 18 near Carroll County Road 1150W. The caller told police there were two unresponsive adults and three children in the vehicle.

Emergency crews arrived and determined the adults were suffering from heroin overdoses, so they administered Narcan to them. They transported the adults to a local hospital, where they were treated. They were later turned back over to law enforcement to be jailed.

The parents were identified as Adam B. Smith, 31, and his wife Donnis, 29. Both were booked into the Carroll County Jail on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.

They’re both being held on $5,000 bond and additional criminal charges are pending.

Their children, ages 4, 6, and 11, were turned over to DCS case managers.