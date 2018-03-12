RECIPE: Guinness & Beef Irish Hand Pies
Guinness & Beef Irish Hand Pies
Ingredients
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1/2 cup onion, finely chopped
- 2 each potatoes, diced
- 1/2 tsp dried thyme
- 1/2 cup sweet peas
- 1 bottle Guinness Stout
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 2 packages of deep dish pastry shells (4 shells total)
- Milk
Instructions
Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a baking pan with cooking spray and set aside.
In a skillet over medium-high heat, brown beef and onion then stir in the vegetables, thyme, Guinness, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings then bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 7-8 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Roll out pastry dough and cut out 16 – 5 inch rounds and 16 – 5.5 inch rounds.
Spoon filling onto 5 inch rounds, brushing milk around the edges and cover with the 5.5 inch rounds and press with a fork to seal.
Bake 12-15 minutes and serve warm.
Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants; for more unique recipe ideas, please visit: www.cchconsultants.com