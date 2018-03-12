× RECIPE: Guinness & Beef Irish Hand Pies

Guinness & Beef Irish Hand Pies

Ingredients

1 lb ground beef

1/2 cup onion, finely chopped

2 each potatoes, diced

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/2 cup sweet peas

1 bottle Guinness Stout

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Salt & pepper to taste

2 packages of deep dish pastry shells (4 shells total)

Milk

Instructions

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a baking pan with cooking spray and set aside.

In a skillet over medium-high heat, brown beef and onion then stir in the vegetables, thyme, Guinness, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings then bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 7-8 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Roll out pastry dough and cut out 16 – 5 inch rounds and 16 – 5.5 inch rounds.

Spoon filling onto 5 inch rounds, brushing milk around the edges and cover with the 5.5 inch rounds and press with a fork to seal.

Bake 12-15 minutes and serve warm.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants; for more unique recipe ideas, please visit: www.cchconsultants.com