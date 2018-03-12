Relief from the cold in sight

A few more days of winter are still hanging around with us. Highs today only got into the upper 30s. That’s the sixth straight day below average.

We’ll be tacking on another day to our cold spell Tuesday with highs only in the upper 30s.

A few more light snow showers and flurries are possible through the rest of the evening and overnight hours tonight.

Better chances will come Tuesday afternoon.

Bundle up Tuesday! Wind chills will feel like it’s in the teens early in the morning.

Relief is on the way. After Tuesday, we gradually warm-up into the 50s over the next several days, with some sunshine. We are tracking rain later in the week. We could see a few light showers Thursday night. A few showers are possible over the weekend, but there will be plenty of dry time too.