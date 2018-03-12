Shooting outside McDonald’s on near north side sparks calls for additional security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives are searching for three suspects following a shooting outside a McDonald's and BP gas station on the city’s near north side.

The 29-year-old victim is expected to survive after being shot in the stomach on Sunday.

The violence came as no surprise to those familiar with the location around the Crown Hill and Butler-Tarkington neighborhoods. Community leaders and citizens to call the location a catalyst for crime.

“This is a long-standing problem,” said former Butler-Tarkington Neighborhood Association (BTNA) president Ted Feeney.

Feeney has seen crime at 38th and Illinois first hand.

“For me personally I had a gun pulled on me by a member of a gang at that BP,” said Feeney.

“There has been gun play here and it’s just not a safe place,” said Rev. Charles Harrison with the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition.

Rev. Harrison says addicts frequently come to the business to buy Brillo pads and pipes used to smoke crack and heroin. He says drug deals are also commonplace.

“We have drug dealers that are hanging out here every day. We see people here making buys,” said Harrison.

A search of recent police reports shows emergency calls for fights, trespassing, public intoxication and more. The IMPD north district commander says in 59 days this year, officers have made 67 runs to the McDonald's and BP, making it one of the most frequently visited locations in the north district.

“We’re dealing with this on a constant basis,” said Harrison.

The Ten Point Coalition has patrolled the adjacent Butler-Tarkington and Crown Hill neighborhoods for years, but Rev. Harrison worries the issues at the McDonald's and BP is hurting public safety in the area.

The CVS on Illinois has constant security on site. Some say McDonald's and BP need to do the same.

“It’s time for that business to step up. Law enforcement can’t do it on their own,” said Fenney.

The IMPD north district commander called criticism of the location spot on and agreed added security here would help the entire area.