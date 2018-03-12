× St. Patrick’s Day parties, parade, and concerts highlight a busy week for downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hoosiers traveling through downtown Indianapolis later this week should see a lot of green being worn and displayed on Friday as the traditional St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place in downtown Indianapolis.

The parade will not be the only thing featured this week in the city, as the greening of the Canal will also take place on Thursday and several St. Patty’s Day fun runs and walks will also take place this weekend.

As a result of all of these events, several streets will either be closed or restricted on the day of those events and street parking opportunities may also be limited.

Drivers are encouraged to have backup travel plans to avoid possible delays when traveling through downtown this week.

Other events happening in the city include:

Thursday, March 15

Ohio Street between West Street and Senate Avenue will be closed 3 – 6 p.m. for the Hoosier Lottery Greening of the Canal.

Chesapeake Street between Illinois Street and the Circle Centre dock will be closed 8 a.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Friday for St. Elmo’s BeefSteak.

Friday, March 16

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Presented by Hoosier Lottery will take place beginning at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Streets along the parade route will begin to close at 9:30 a.m. All streets are scheduled to be reopened by 3 p.m.

St Clair Street will be closed between Broadway Street and College Avenue 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. for the Indianapolis Professional Firefighters Union Local 416 St. Patrick’s Day Party.

Saturday, March 17

St Clair Street will be closed between Park and College avenues 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. for the Indianapolis Professional Firefighters Union Local 416 St. Patrick’s Day Party.

The Shamrock Run and Walk will result in partial closures along the route between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Blarney Bash will result in the closure of the east block of Georgia Street (between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets) 8 a.m. Saturday – 1 a.m. Sunday.

The south half of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. for food trucks.

The Shamrock Beer Run will result in partial closures on the IUPUI campus from 12 – 2 p.m. See route map for more details.

Sunday, March 18

The south half of the west block of Georgia Street will be closed 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. for food trucks.

Special Events

An Indiana Pacers game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Thursday evening.

Slowdowns may occur for a concert Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse featuring Pink .