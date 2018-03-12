It's almost St. Patrick's Day! Fuel up before the big parade with a tasty twist on shepherd's pie. Chef Rob Koeller shared his recipe for Guinness hand pies.
St. Patrick’s Day recipe
-
St. Patrick’s Day celebration and run
-
Join FOX59 for St. Patrick’s Day parade and Shamrock Run Walk
-
Savor Hamilton County kicks off
-
Be Our Guest at the District Tap
-
Celebrate start of March with Irish Cheddar Beer Soup
-
-
Light snow early, as winter feel returns to Indiana
-
Irish citizens of the year
-
Dinner for two recipe
-
Living Well: Chocolate dinner for Valentine’s Day
-
Breakfast in Bread
-
-
Daytona 500
-
Peanut Butter Lovers Day
-
Just Pop In! helps FOX59 celebrate National Popcorn Day