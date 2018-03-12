× Winter’s feel lingers…spotty showers and flurries by this evening!

After a dry weekend, a couple of shots of light rain and light snow return to parts of Indiana over the next 36 hours. This will not amount to anything significant but just a sign that winter is not done yet! Early sunshine will be replaced with clouds this afternoon, as temperatures level off in the lower 40’s. As a weak wave drops through the state, this should kick out some pockets of light rain (mainly sprinkles) and flurries.

A reinforcing shot of cold for tomorrow too, should bring additional snow showers with perhaps a light dusting of snow, mainly for the northeastern part of the viewing area. Some lake-effect snows should get going too, as temperatures struggle to reach the middle 30’s.

A warming trend will SLOWLY take hold by midweek and should push us above average by Friday and through the upcoming weekend.