Woman arrested, accused of trafficking drugs to inmate in Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind.– A Sullivan woman was arrested at the Putnamville Correctional Facility after police say she tried to traffic in drugs to an inmate.

The Indiana Department of Correction says Christina Pupo was visiting Christopher Webster in the jail and the Office of Investigations & Intelligence (OII) learned she was planning to smuggle drugs in.

Surveillance was set up and investigators saw her hide an object in some food she had purchased for Webster. She was questioned before she could give him the food and allegedly admitted to trafficking drugs on two separate occasions while visiting him.

Police say the package contained 26 orange strips believed to be Suboxone.

Pupo was arrested on a felony charge of trafficking a controlled substance.