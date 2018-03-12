× Woman sentenced in neglect case in which boy tested positive for meth, weighed just 15 pounds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.— A third defendant has been sentenced in a horrific case of child neglect in Vigo County.

Sarah Travioli pleaded guilty to four counts in connection with the death of 9-year-old Cameron Hoopingarner, who weighed just 15 pounds when he died in February of last year, reports WTHI.

She and her two children lived with the legal guardians of the boy, who was starved to death; the child also tested positive for methamphetamine, investigators said. Travioli admitted she didn’t report the neglect.

She pleaded guilty to three counts of neglect of a dependent and a count of failure to make a report. Two of her own children also tested positive for meth, police said.

A judge sentenced Travioli last week to four years in the Department of Correction. She was given credit for 474 days already served. She’ll also spend two years on home detention and two years on probation.

Two other defendants in the case have already been sentenced. Robin Kraemer was sentenced to more than 36 years in prison on nine different counts, with the most serious being neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Chad Kraemer was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by two years on home detention.

Both planned to appeal their sentences, WTHI reported.

A fourth defendant, Hubert Kraemer, is scheduled to go on trial in June.