WWE Smackdown Live will be in Indianapolis tonight! The stars of the ring will be at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and tickets are still up for grabs. Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, talked with us about her upcoming match at Wrestlemania 34 and growing up as the daughter of the 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair. Check it out!
Charlotte Flair talks WWE Smackdown in Indy
