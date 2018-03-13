Central Indiana school districts prepare for national school walkout on March 14 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- One month to the day a gunman opened fire at Stoneman Douglas High School, students all over the country are planning to walk out of the class for 17 minutes in memory of the 17 lives lost in the shooting.

“What we want to see happen is change. Stricter gun laws. We’re not only speaking to the legislators, we’re also speaking to the people,” said Brandon Warren, a senior at Warren Central High School.

Brandon and several of his Warren Central classmates plan to take part in the National School Walkout on Wednesday, March 14.

“We’re going to stay inside the school and walk out of the classroom and show unity like that,” said Lonyse Miller, a junior at Warren Central.

These students are staying inside during the National School Walkout after district leaders expressed concerns about student safety.

“Even though you have the best of reasons to leave school—that is not something the first amendment protects,” said Ken Falk, legal director for the ACLU of Indiana.

The ACLU is encouraging Hoosier students wanting to protest as part of this movement to work with their school’s administration to find common ground.

The legal advocacy group stressed that in the landmark Supreme Court case Tinker vs. Des Moines that the high court ruled that students do have first amendment rights, even while in school.

However, the court also found that those rights do not permit students from disrupting the educational process while exercising free speech.

“Obviously if the student body walks out of school that’s disruptive, and there is no first amendment right to be truant in that way, said Falk.

Many local colleges, like Manchester University, are speaking out and telling high school students that their participation in peaceful protests will not impact their admission decision.

Charles Peterson is headed to play football at Manchester in the fall and says he plans to walk out of class Wednesday alongside many of his classmates.