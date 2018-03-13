× Father, son each sentenced to 71 years for murder, robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A father and son were each sentenced to 71 years Tuesday for the murder and robbery of a 62-year-old man.

Akram Abd and Ziad Abd will serve their sentences in the Indiana Department of Correction for Mohamed Mahmoud’s murder.

The jury convicted them on Feb. 22 after a nine-day trial.

“This conviction again underscores that successful prosecution is possible because of the willingness of a witness to come forward with information that was critical to identifying the suspects in this murder,” Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said. “We commend the investigators for tracking down leads and pursuing information that led to these convictions and substantial sentences.”

Mahmoud was killed on April 21, 2016 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. His body was found near a dumpster in the 2300 block of South Lynhurst Drive. His wrists and ankles were bound by duct tape and his head was covered with a pillow case with duct tape around his neck. An autopsy revealed Mahmoud’s cause of death was asphyxiation.

The next day, Mahmoud’s business Taxesmart was found unlocked. A safe in the office was open and empty. After serving a search warrant, investigators found the two men were planning to move to Detroit after paying for a home in cash.

Police also located a sheet in the home that had a pattern matching the pillow case which covered Mahmoud’s head.

A witness told investigators Ziad worked in the same complex where the body was found and had been at Mahmoud’s business about ten days before the murder due to having financial problems.

On the night of the murder, video showed a vehicle entering the office complex and leaving the area where the body was found. Video also showed the same vehicle parked near Mahmoud’s business with two people inside. Investigators were able to tie that vehicle to Akram.