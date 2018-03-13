IU East history professor dies in bike crash
RICHMOND, Ind. —Indiana University East students and staff are mourning the loss of a professor who died after a bike crash this week.
Eugene Cruz-Uribe, 65, was a professor of history at the university. He is the husband of the school’s chancellor, Kathryn Cruz-Uribe.
According to police, Cruz-Uribe was riding his bike on Minneman Road south of Richmond when an accident occurred. He was found unconscious at the scene around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
He was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The university released the following statement about his death:
The IU East family mourns the passing of Eugene Cruz-Uribe. Gene was very active on campus and in the community. His outgoing personality and zest for life provided inspiration to many students, colleagues and friends. As a campus, we extend our greatest sympathy to Chancellor Kathy Cruz-Uribe and her family.