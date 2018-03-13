× Wife of Purdue professor found dead at Illinois landfill day after missing persons report

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. – The wife of a Purdue professor was found dead at a landfill in Rockford, Illinois early Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police confirm the body of 80-year-old Sumire Negishi was located at the Orchard Hills Landfill after her husband, 82-year-old Dr. Ei-ichi Negishi, was found wandering a rural road. The couple’s vehicle was also discovered with the body.

When Ei-ichi was taken to a local hospital, police learned the couple’s family had reported them missing the day before. Police say the family had no indication the Negishis were in the Rockford area.

According to police, no foul play is suspected. Local law enforcement agencies are now leading the investigation.

Purdue University, where Ei-ichi teaches chemistry, issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Sumire Negishi and offer our sincerest sympathies to the Negishi family from the entire Boilermaker family.”

Ei-ichi won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 2010. He received the award for his work in synthesizing organic compounds.