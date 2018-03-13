× Willie Nelson bringing ‘Outlaw Music Festival Tour’ to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music center in June

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Country music legend Willie Nelson will perform in Noblesville this summer.

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center is one of the stops for his Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, June 23, at 6 p.m.

The lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, Sturgill Simpson, The Head and the Heart, Old Crow Medicine Show, and JD McPherson.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at noon on Friday, March 16, with presales beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 13, and ending at 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, through Citi’s Private Pass program for Citi card members.

The tour starts with a performance in Raleigh, North Carolina, on May 25 and concludes with a stop in The Woodlands, Texas.

The Outlaw Music Festival debuted in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in 2016 with Willie Nelson & Family, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Sheryl Crow, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Lee Ann Womack, and Cabinet. The show was so well received that it became a touring festival last year with a reworked lineup.