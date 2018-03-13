× Winter lingers with additional snow showers today, blustery too!

Expect another dry start out-the-door, while under mainly clear skies and very cold temperatures! Our temperatures will range between 24-29° at sunrise, along with some heavy frost on the windshield. Early sunshine is expected before more clouds increase later today, along with the development of additional snow showers.

Decent instability and CAA (cold air advection) should get the snow going by the afternoon. The steadiest pockets of snow will arrive from mid-afternoon (3 p.m.) through the evening rush hour (7 p.m.). Some areas could see a light dusting, along with lowered visibility while driving. A dusting in spots will also create slick spots, especially northeast of the area. Snow tapers off later this evening and temperatures fall off quickly.

A building ridge will work in on Wednesday, shutting off the snow-making weather for a bit to wrap up the workweek, while sunshine and “milder,” more seasonal temperatures return to the state.