Amazon recalls portable power banks that can catch fire, cause chemical burns

Amazon has recalled about 260,000 portable power banks due to fire and chemical burn hazards.

The products can overheat and ignite, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Amazon says it has received 53 reports of the power banks overheating in the United States, including one report of burns due to contact with battery acid and four reports of property damage, including fire and smoke damage.

The recall involves six versions of AmazonBasics’ portable lithium-ion battery chargers/power banks. They were sold at Amazon.com, Amazon bookstores and Amazon pop-up stores from Dec. 2014 through July 2017.

The power banks cost between $9 and $40. Anyone who purchased one should immediately unplug and stop using it, and contact Amazon for a full refund.

