Bill to address public school funding shortage heads to Gov. Holcomb's desk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A stopgap bill that will cover an unexpected shortage in public school funding is on its way to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.

The measure was given final passage Wednesday when the Senate voted 47-0 in favor of the measure, which the House has already approved.

The measure was a top priority this year for Republicans who dominate the Legislature. It will provide up to $25 million this year and $75 million next year to cover the funding shortfall.

The money would be transferred from reserve funds to the state general fund and then distributed to districts.

Republican leaders say the shortage in school funding is the result of an unexpected surge in public school enrollment.

That’s because school funding follows the student in Indiana and lawmakers hadn’t anticipated the enrollment jump when they crafted a two-year budget last year.

This is the final day of the annual legislative session with a substantial amount of work left to do and a midnight deadline to get it done by.