Celebrate National Pi Day with these discounts and freebies
It’s March 14–3/14–and that means it’s National Pi Day!
The special day is meant to celebrate mathematics and Pi (3.14159), the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.
Of course, it’s turned into a day to get some discounts on pies–both of the dessert and pizza variety.
Here’s a roundup of some of the deals you’ll find today, thanks to Offers.com.
Pizzas & Pies
- Blaze Pizza – Get any Build-Your-Own-Pie pizza for $3.14 on March 14. See more details.
- Boston Market – Use this printable coupon to get this deal: Buy one Pot Pie and a drink, and get one Pot Pie free. March 14 only.
- Cici’s Pizza – Buy 1 Regular Price Buffet, Get a Second Buffet for $3.14. At participating locations on March 14.
- Hungry Howie’s – Medium 1-topping pizza for $3.14 with purchase of any Howie Bread at regular price; use code PI18
- Godfather’s Pizza – Get $4 off a Jumbo Pizza at participating locations, $3 off a large, $2 off a medium and $1 off a small.
- Grand Traverse Pie – All locations will offer a free slice of Michigan ABC Pie with any purchase on Wednesday March 14. See more details.
- Papa Murphy’s – Pi Day Special: Large Thin Crust 1 Topping Pizza $3.14 March 14 only at participating locations. Online only.
- Pizza Hut – Get a large two-topping pizza for $7.99, or two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each. These deals are good for online orders only.
- Villa Italian Kitchen – On March 14, get Whole Cheese Neapolitan Pies for $3.14. Fill out this form to receive your coupon.
- Whole Foods – Get large bakery pies for a $3.14 discount on March 14, while supplies last. See more details.
Gifts and more
- Loot Crate – Get 20% off any order plus a free bundle with this promo code. Loot Crate provides geeky subscription boxes for fans of gaming, comics, anime and more.
- ModCloth – Shop Pi-themed clothing, socks and jewelry. New customers get 15% off.
- ThinkGeek – Receive a free SirCumference Pi Day T-shirt with orders over $50. The shirt features a knight and the Pi symbol.