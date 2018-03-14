Deputy Pickett Fundraiser this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You fell in love with K9 Brik as you watched his partner laid to rest last week and this weekend and now you have opportunity to give back to Deputy Jake Pickett's family. April Dawn and Brett Cocherell from Pet Valu, are here this morning to tell us about this weekend's benefit. Join us at Pet Valu Zionsville (Boone Village Shopping Center) on Saturday, March 17, from 12:00-6:30 PM to celebrate the life of our local friend, customer, and officer, Jacob Pickett of Boone County Sheriff’s Department! Officer Pickett is a friend of our community and we hope to honor his family. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Pickett family, and several organizations will be on-site, including the Humane Society for Boone County and Mended Hearts Rescue.

Celebration of Deputy Pickett

Pet Valu Boone Village

Zionsville

Saturday

Noon to 6:30pm

More info https://goo.gl/xQDDRB