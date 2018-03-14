Early morning condo fire on north side causes $150,000 in damage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis firefighters battled a fire at a two-story condo on the city’s north side early Wednesday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said crews were dispatched around 3:10 a.m. to the 2900 block of Tropical Drive.

They saw fire and heavy smoke coming from the vacant, two-story condo. Crews had it under control in about 30 minutes. Both floors of the condo sustained significant damage, and IFD noted particular damage to the back side.

Officials said the fire didn’t spread to the adjacent units. Those residents should be able to go back home once crews wrap up their work.

No one was hurt, and IFD estimated the damage at $150,000. The cause remains under investigation.