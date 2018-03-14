× Flurries end but winter-like conditions remain for Indiana!

Flurries continue to fall this morning but should be winding down by mid-morning, while temperatures remain very cold! Sunshine will be building this afternoon and temperatures will slowly recover into the lower 40’s, still roughly 10° below average (51°). A slight breeze will add to a chill but the sunshine is certainly welcomed news!

Tomorrow (Thursday) is going to be the best day of the week! As sunshine and more seasonal temperatures return for a day. Another front will drive our temperatures back down on Friday, while unsettled weather returns on Saturday as rain and snow return.