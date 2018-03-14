Today is National Children's Craft Day. The goal is to tap into your child's creative side. It doesn't take much to stimulate their minds. Deborah Stewart with teachpreschool.org offers up some simple ideas you can do at home.
Gettin’ Crafty on Children’s Craft Day
-
IN Focus: Young, Donnelly discuss DACA, government shutdown
-
Children’s Museum of Indianapolis opening $24.5M outdoor park
-
Wide variety of events to be offered on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at White River State Park
-
Get free pancakes at participating IHOP locations for National Pancake Day
-
Indy Parks Activities on MLK Day
-
-
Indiana’s craft distillery industry continues to grow
-
U.S. Postal Service to unveil Mister Rogers stamp next month
-
Be Our Guest at Danny Boy Beer Works / Brockway Pub
-
Chicago day care worker accused of burning 5 toddlers with hot glue gun
-
Unique Indy ideas for couples on Valentine’s Day
-
-
Indy company allows dogs in workplace to reduce stress, boost morale
-
‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ turns 50
-
Health Dept. waiving dental exam fees for children without insurance at special clinics