It's time to raise a glass to St. Patty's Day with the perfect pour - and the perfect pairing of food and drink. Guinness Brewery ambassador Annie Redmond stopped by with some ideas.
Guinness pouring and pairings
Perfect Pairings
RECIPE: Guinness & Beef Irish Hand Pies
St. Patrick’s Day recipe
