Indiana lawmakers pass bill allowing parents to opt kids out of sex ed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A bill that would allow parents to review sex education curriculum and “opt out” their children from such classes has been approved by the Indiana Legislature.

The Senate on Wednesday approved the measure on a 41-8 vote. The bill already passed the House and now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk for a signature.

It would require public schools to make two attempts to notify parents about planned before sex education classes.

Lafayette Republican Sen. Ron Alting praised the bill’s sponsor Sen. Dennis Kruse agreeing to changes that were made to the bill in the House. Initially the Auburn Republican wanted to make it mandatory for parents across the state to “opt in” their children for sex education.

Indianapolis Democratic Sen. Greg Taylor opposed the bill, saying it’s important for students to learn more about sex education, including sexual identity.