North Central senior to discuss political views with state senators instead of ‘walking out’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Today marks exactly one month since 17 people were killed during a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Students across the country are planning to honor those shooting victims today by walking out of class at 10 a.m. They also say they’re protesting in hopes of pushing lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws.

Almost all of the local districts we reached out to about today's school walkout said they expect students to participate in some capacity.

We spoke with a North Central High School senior Susan Biederstedt who is choosing not to take part in her school`s walkout. She feared it could lead to a “dangerous situation.”

Instead she is meeting with State Senator Jim Merritt before school today to discuss what she believes lawmakers can do to prevent school shootings from happening.

“I think the best way to get a message across is to meet with your political advisors at the city, state, or national level,” Biederstedt said.