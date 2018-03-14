× Colts make their first move, sign Raiders’ DE Denico Autry to three-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts have made their first free agent splash of the offseason and address a key need by signing defensive end Denico Autry.

The deal for the former Raiders’ pass rusher is $17.8 over three years, according to our own Mike Chappell. He will receive around $7 million in his first year, the only guaranteed year. This means if he is ineffective, the Colts can cut him next year without being penalized.

The former undrafted free agent has recorded 10.5 sacks over the last three seasons, including 5 last year.

He will bring a much needed presence to the front 7 on defense. Last year, the Colts ranked 31st in the league with only 25 sacks.

The most interesting part of this signing is if it will impact drafting pass rusher Bradley Chubb out of North Carolina State.

A lot of experts have Chubb headed to the Circle City, but this makes it more likely the Colts could trade down with the amount of quarterbacks projected to go early.

Even with this signing, passing on Chubb, who could turn into the next Robert Mathis, might be a bad move.

One thing is for sure, GM Chris Ballard is going to have a lot of options on April 26.