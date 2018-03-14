It's a song that brings hope to millions. Now a new movie shows us the story behind "I Can Only Imagine". Country music star Trace Adkins joined us with more on his role in the film.
Trace Adkins & “I Can Only Imagine”
-
‘I felt one squiggle’: Oregon woman pulls over a dozen worms from her eye after rare infection
-
Saquon Barkley would address a glaring hole in Colts’ offense
-
Social media users outraged over ‘potty training’ video: ‘I was literally shaking’
-
Popular dog food brands withdrawn after testing positive for euthanasia drug
-
Putin says new nuclear-capable missile travels at hypersonic speed, has ‘unlimited range’
-
-
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76
-
Think tank to review how IMPD handles homicide investigations
-
FOX59 goes to Indy mayor for answers about continued pothole concerns
-
Film reveals new details of Tony Kiritsis hostage crisis 40 years later
-
IMPD searches for driver of silver Chevy SUV in connection with fatal hit-and-run
-
-
‘Are you awake?’ Parents share last text from their son, missing CDC doctor
-
High school football coach invites homeless player to live with him
-
Scammers using real jail number, name to target recently released inmates