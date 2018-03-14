× Uber will offer free rides across Indianapolis on St. Patrick’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – To deter drinking and driving, Uber will offer free rides across Indianapolis on St. Patrick’s Day.

The take advantage of the deal, users must enter the promo code “INDYSTPATS” into their Uber app when requesting a ride for up to $15.

The code will be available between 11 a.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, when most bars close in the Circle City.

From 2012 to 2016, the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period saw the loss of 269 lives due to drunk-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2016 alone, the organization says 60 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the holiday period.

“Uber encourages people to enjoy their celebrations and plan for a safe ride if their plans include alcohol,” said Kayla Whaling, manager of communications with Uber. “Regardless if you take an Uber or designate a driver, we want to help make the choice an easy one by offering free rides Saturday when we know people will be out celebrating.”

The company and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are also applauding designated drivers across Indiana.