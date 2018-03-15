× A break from rain and snow today

It was a chilly start to Thursday with the low dropping to 30° in Indianapolis. Some locations, including Lafayette and Peru, started in the upper 20s. You might have needed the winter coat this morning, but you should be able to ditch the heavy coat late in the afternoon. We are welcoming clear skies today and the ample sunshine will help temperatures drive up into the lower 50s. The average high in Indianapolis for mid-March is 51°, meaning temperatures will be seasonal for this time of year.

If you plan on going to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade tomorrow, you will want to wear the winter gear! The temperature at the start of the parade will be around 30° with wind chills falling into the mid-20s. Expect slightly cooler weather for Friday with highs in the mid-40s. The area will remain dry for much of the day, but we are closely watching a system that will bring a chance for freezing rain Friday night and Saturday morning. Prepare for slick spots on roads and sidewalks if you have plans early in the day. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates this afternoon and evening on FOX59.