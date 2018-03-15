× A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for missing Valparaiso woman

VALPARAISO, Ind. — The Valparaiso Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Valparaiso, Indiana. Patricia Louise Kelley, 81, is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 12:00 pm in Valparaiso, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. She was last seen driving a silver 2007 Buick Rendezvous Indiana plate 482APN.

If you have any information on Patricia Louise Kelley, contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135 or 911.