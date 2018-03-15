× Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Illinois after mother shot to death

COOK COUNTY, Ind. – Police have issued an Amber Alert for two young girls in Illinois after their mother was fatally shot, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lynn Roby, 3, and Jordyn Washington, 2, are believed to have been taken by their father, Lynn Washington, from Markham, Illinois. They were last seen in a silver 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala. Markham is only about 10 miles from the Indiana state border.

Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders says Washington is a person of interest in the shooting death of the girls’ mother, Lakisha Robie, 27.

Robie was fatally shot at a BP gas station at 167th Street and Pulaski Road around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday after getting into an argument with Washington, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Washington picked up the children about 2 p.m. from a family friend who had been watching the girls and was not aware of the shooting, Sanders said.

He is prohibited from contact with the children by a protection order issued on November 30.

Washington, 40, is black with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is about 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, left arm, right arm and chest.

He is described as armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.