Authorities: 4 confirmed dead in Miami bridge fall, 9 hospitalized

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 15: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County fire chief says four people have been found dead in the rubble of a collapsed pedestrian bridge in South Florida.
Fire Chief Dave Downey said at a news briefing Thursday evening that four deceased people had been found at the scene by first responders. He also says nine victims were removed “early on” and taken to hospitals. But he did not elaborate on their conditions.
He says “search and rescue mode” is continuing after nightfall.
Gov. Rick Scott also spoke to reporters, saying “everybody is working hard to make sure we rescue anyone who can be rescued.” The Florida governor adds that an investigation will get to the bottom of “why this happened and what happened.” He adds that if anyone had done anything wrong, “we will hold them accountable.”