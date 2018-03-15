× Driver of SUV dies after crash in Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ind. – A two-vehicle crash in Pendleton left one person dead and sent another to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Police and Madison County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene at the intersection of State Road 67 and North Pendleton Ave. at about 1 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Chevy SUV was crossing 67 from Pendleton when a southbound Dodge pickup truck, which had the right-of-way, collided with the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson. The driver of the pickup truck, 19-year-old Austin Sanner of Fortville, was treated for back and arm pain at St. Vincent.

The identity of the SUV driver has not been released by authorities at this time.

Photo provided by The Herald Bulletin