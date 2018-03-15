IMPD, FBI take at least one person into custody while conducting raids in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – At least one person was taken into custody during a raid conducted by IMPD and the FBI on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday morning.

They arrived at a home in the 9100 block of Brentwood Court around 10 a.m. A box was taken out of the home, and a man was put in an officer’s squad car.

IMPD Sgt. Chris Wilburn confirms to FOX59 they have “coordinated activity in pockets of Marion County” with the FBI.

