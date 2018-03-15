× UPDATE: Indianapolis teen dies after getting hit by truck while trying to catch school bus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A teenager died Thursday after getting hit by a truck on Indy’s northeast side while trying to catch the school bus.

The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of North Emerson Avenue.

Police say 17-year-old Dalton Bandy was running late for the bus on his way to school. He was crossing Emerson and attempting to flag down the bus when he stepped into the path of a truck.

Bandy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with a head injury and a severe laceration to the side of his head. He later passed away from his injuries.

Indianapolis East Lighthouse Academy said Bandy was a junior at the school and was a “good scholar, and even better person and exemplified all we hold dear at Lighthouse.”

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene.

Grief counselors are in place at the school to provide support for other students.