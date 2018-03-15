× IPS will serve free breakfast and lunch during spring break

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Spring is around the corner for students in Indianapolis Public Schools. But just because classes are going on break it doesn’t mean the school’s meal service will stop.

IPS will offer free breakfast and lunch to anyone age 18 and under at selected sites around the district Tuesday, March 20 through Friday, March 30.

There are 10 locations offering breakfast and more than 20 locations offering lunch.

The Bus Stop Café is also hitting the road making stops at several community sites, including the Haughville and Irvington Public Library branches and the Stratford Apartment Complex.

“Nutritious meals are essential for children every day, not just school days,” said IPS Food Service Director Dena Bond. “We’re excited to be able to provide this service to students year round.”

IPS served nearly 7,700 meals during Spring Break last year. This year’s goal is to serve more than 8000 meals.

It’s also important to note Monday, March 19 is a snow makeup day for most of the district and many schools will be in session. Spring Break and the free meal service for most schools will start on Tuesday, the 20th.

You can find a complete list of breakfast and lunch sites here.