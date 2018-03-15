× Lafayette elementary school fires teacher accused of child exploitation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A elementary school teacher in Lafayette has been fired after he was arrested on charges of child exploitation and solicitation on Friday.

The Superintendent of Lafayette Schools said Joseph Kimerer Jr.’s contract was terminated on Thursday. Kimerer Jr., 46, is accused of asking 12 and 13-year-old boys to allegedly send them pictures of them masturbating.

According to police, Many of the alleged incidents occurred inside Amelia Earhart Elementary School and during school hours. They said he asked the boys to send them the pictures while giving the boys baseball lessons.

The victims also claim Kimerer provided them with clear lotion in a plastic tube and taught them how to look up pornography on their phones.

After conducting interviews and collecting evidence, police took Kimerer into custody at around 10 a.m. Friday. He’s been charged with 13 counts, including vicarious sexual gratification, child exploitation with intent to satisfy sex desires, child solicitation and inappropriate communication with a child.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with further information or additional victims to contact the Lafayette Police Department Detective Division at 765- 807-1250.