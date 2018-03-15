× Legislative session comes to chaotic close

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The Indiana General Assembly’s annual session came to a chaotic close as lawmakers blew past their midnight deadline to adjourn with major bills still in play. Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma and GOP Senate leader David Long blamed each other.

Among the bills that died were measures to boost school safety, allow for driver-less cars, increase gun rights and make adjustments to the tax system. Another major bill that died would have allowed Ball State University to take over Muncie schools.

The chaotic end came after the House and Senate spent considerable time in closed door meetings and celebrating retiring lawmakers in recent days.

The Senate even adjourned in the afternoon on Tuesday, leaving considerable work for the following day.