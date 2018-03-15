× Local student spearheads ‘Girls Empowerment Rally,’ invites community

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lindsay Porter, a 4.0 senior at Charles A. Tindley Accelerated High School, is turning her yearlong capstone project into a way to pay it forward to other young girls.

Lindsay organized a “Girls Empowerment Rally” that will take place on Saturday, March 17.

She believes it is critical that young girls have the same encouragement and empowerment she got from her mother, Tiffany, and her father, Andrew Porter, the founder of Andrew Porter Custom Clothiers.

Lindsay said, “All girls should have confidence within themselves, at a young age. My mom always instilled confidence within me and it’s led me to many great places, so I feel like all girls should have that confidence within themselves.”

FOX59’s Fanchon Stinger will join Lindsay, Colts cheerleaders and other speakers for fun activities focused on self-esteem, confidence, leadership and success.

All girls 12-17 are welcome! To attend, you must register here.

The rally will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Castleton UMC Family Life Center.