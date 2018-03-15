× Non-profit donates body armor to ISP’s K9 ‘Smitty’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A non-profit from Alaska is making their mark thousands of miles away right here in central Indiana.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. decided to donate body armor for an Indiana State Police K9 named Smitty. His vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by the Alaska K9 Center in North Pole, AK.

It is expected to arrive in eight to ten weeks and will be embroidered with the sentiment, “this gift of protection provided by Alaska K9 Center.”

The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist agencies with potential lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,800 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations. The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age.

New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org.