Police investigate after woman struck, killed on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a car and killed on Indy’s west side.

The crash occurred in the 6400 block of West Washington Street in front of Western Bowl around 6:50 a.m.

Wayne Township medics responded to the scene, and when they arrived they found a female victim unresponsive on the ground. She was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A witness told police the woman was standing at the bus stop at that location when she stepped onto the road and was hit. Police say the driver stayed at the scene.

