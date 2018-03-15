× Report: Tom Crean to become next head coach at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – According to a report, Tom Crean is finalizing an agreement to become the next head coach at the University of Georgia.

This is following reports of him meeting with Pitt yesterday to discuss their vacancy after the Panthers fired Kevin Stallings.

Georgia fired Mark Fox on March 10 after failing to make the tournament for the third year in a row, he lasted nine seasons in Athens.

Tom Crean has still stayed in Bloomington after he was fired by Indiana on March 16, 2017. Crean was essential in revitalizing the Hoosiers, but failed to get passed the Sweet Sixteen in four total tournament appearances.

He takes over a young Georgia squad that loses just two key seniors. It’s clear the Yahoo report regarding former Crean assistant Chuck Martin hurt his cause on getting another job.

Camped out in Bloomington over the last year due to his high school aged kids, Crean has been a college basketball analyst for ESPN and ESPN Radio over the last year.