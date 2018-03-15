× St. Patrick’s Day Parade plans unveiled for Friday’s event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — People in downtown Indianapolis should get ready to see a sea of green Friday as the 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by Hoosier Lottery, steps off at 11:30 am. that morning.

The event highlights a busy St. Patrick’s Day weekend with numerous activities scheduled for both Friday and Saturday that are expected to bring about 40,000 – 50,000 people into the city for those two days.

The parade is made up of high school bands, floats, catholic schools, Irish dancers, bag pipe & drum bands, Irish organizations and dignitaries. There will also be a block party from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Vermont Street with live entertainment, food, interactive displays and beer garden located in the middle of the parade route.

The parade takes place either rain or shine, although the weather forecast is for a mostly cloudy day, but temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40’s by the time it starts at North and Pennsylvania Streets and ends at Meridian and Vermont Streets.

Some of the streets near the parade route will be restricted beginning after 8:00 a.m. while the actual parade route will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 10:00 a.m. until just about 3:00 p.m.