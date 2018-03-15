× Troopers arrest Connersville man after finding meth, marijuana in car

CONNERSVILLE, Ind.– Police arrested a Connersville man Wednesday on drug charges after his car was stopped for an equipment violation.

A trooper stopped the car of Michael Mengedoht, 23, around 9:30 p.m. at 9th Street and Walnut Street because the vehicle didn’t have a working license plate light.

While speaking with Mengedoht, troopers smelled marijuana inside the vehicle. After investigating, Mengedoht was found to be in possession of marijuana as well as methamphetamine.

It was also discovered the car had a license plate which belonged to a suspended vehicle and the suspect’s license was suspended.

Mengedoht was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

He also received tickets for driving on a suspended license and having a false registration for his car. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail.