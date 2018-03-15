The United Way is celebrating 100 years in central Indiana. To celebrate, the organization is teaming up with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to give you a chance volunteer and celebrate. Allison Melangton, co-chair of the anniversary committee, offers up details on two events slated for April.
United Way: Celebrating 100 Years
