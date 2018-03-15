× Hoosiers celebrate start of St. Patrick’s Day weekend with greening of canal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s officially St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Indianapolis! Officials marked the start of the holiday weekend by greening the canal Thursday evening.

When Mayor Hogsett was announced, he quickly told Hoosiers this weekend his name is actually Mayor O’Hogsett.

The 22nd annual greening featured traditional Irish music and tons of great food trucks.

The parade follows tomorrow on Vermont St. between Pennsylvania and Meridian St. The block party is free and opens tomorrow at 9 a.m.